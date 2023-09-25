Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock Records 12.16% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has gone down by -4.93% for the week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month and a 12.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is $69.32, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 881.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on September 25, 2023 was 9.31M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.53relation to previous closing price of 62.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-09-22 that Natural gas stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.50. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., sale 5,100,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 185,181,578 shares at $127,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 23.75, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.