Nike Inc. (NKE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NKE stock has gone down by -5.62%, with a monthly decline of -8.00% and a quarterly plunge of -17.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Nike Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of -20.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKE is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NKE is $124.73, which is $36.67 above the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on September 25, 2023 was 7.45M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 91.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-24 that Earnings reports from Costco, Cintas, Micron, Accenture, CarMax, Nike, and Carnival. Plus, core PCE inflation data, consumer confidence, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.59. In addition, Nike Inc. saw -22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $108.59 back on Aug 08. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 44,736 shares of Nike Inc., valued at $4,343,678 using the latest closing price.

Friend Matthew, the EVP: CFO of Nike Inc., sale 5,545 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Friend Matthew is holding 42,119 shares at $593,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 34.63, with 13.02 for asset returns.

Based on Nike Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nike Inc. (NKE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.