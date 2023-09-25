NextNav Inc (NN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NextNav Inc (NN) has gone down by -6.78% for the week, with a 31.26% rise in the past month and a 82.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.71% for NN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.72% for NN’s stock, with a 85.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NN is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NN is $9.00, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for NN is 44.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.45% of that float. The average trading volume for NN on September 25, 2023 was 372.67K shares.

NN) stock’s latest price update

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.21 in comparison to its previous close of 5.13, however, the company has experienced a -6.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Gary Parsons – Chairman Ganesh Pattabiraman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gates – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities Daniel McDermott – Oppenheimer Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NextNav’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

NN Trading at 36.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +33.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, NextNav Inc saw 87.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 118 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Sep 19. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 35,340 shares of NextNav Inc, valued at $645 using the latest closing price.

Pattabiraman Ganesh, the Chief Executive Officer of NextNav Inc, sale 8,133 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Pattabiraman Ganesh is holding 1,924,555 shares at $46,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc stands at -1021.80. The total capital return value is set at -61.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.09. Equity return is now at value -64.72, with -44.39 for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 186.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextNav Inc (NN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.