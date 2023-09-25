Newmont Corp (NEM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newmont Corp (NEM) is $54.38, which is $38.2 above the current market price. The public float for NEM is 793.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEM on September 25, 2023 was 7.14M shares.

The stock of Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 40.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM ) 2023 Gold Forum Americas Conference September 19, 2023 1:10 PM ET Company Participants Tom Palmer – President, Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jackie Przybylowski – BMO Jackie Przybylowski

NEM’s Market Performance

Newmont Corp (NEM) has seen a 1.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.96% gain in the past month and a -2.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for NEM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for NEM’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEM Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.48. In addition, Newmont Corp saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Palmer Thomas Ronald, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $39.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Palmer Thomas Ronald now owns 256,039 shares of Newmont Corp, valued at $439,010 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $39.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 76,251 shares at $219,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corp stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -3.83, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corp (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Newmont Corp (NEM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.