Navigating the Volatility of Farmmi Inc’s (FAMI) Stock

In the past week, FAMI stock has gone down by -18.57%, with a monthly decline of -33.44% and a quarterly plunge of -47.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.88% for Farmmi Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.36% for FAMI’s stock, with a -53.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAMI is 46.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAMI on September 25, 2023 was 239.67K shares.

FAMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has decreased by -12.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-05-27 that Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced that at the company’s shareholder meeting on May 14, 2022 the proposed consolidation of the company’s ordinary shares was approved at the ratio of 1-for-25 with the market effective date of May 31, 2022. These are the details.

FAMI Trading at -40.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -32.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAMI fell by -18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3062. In addition, Farmmi Inc saw -43.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmmi Inc stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Farmmi Inc (FAMI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.86. Total debt to assets is 2.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Farmmi Inc (FAMI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.