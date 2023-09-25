MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYTE is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) is $4.86, which is $3.52 above the current market price. MYTE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On September 25, 2023, MYTE’s average trading volume was 125.34K shares.

The stock of MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE: MYTE) has increased by 9.66 when compared to last closing price of 3.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that MYT posted solid sales and GMV growth in its fiscal fourth quarter. Its e-commerce platform also continued to attract new users and boost spending among top customers.

MYTE’s Market Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) has experienced a -2.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.38% rise in the past month, and a 6.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for MYTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.64% for MYTE stock, with a simple moving average of -38.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYTE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MYTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MYTE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYTE Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +25.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYTE fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR saw -56.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYTE

Equity return is now at value -3.41, with -2.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.