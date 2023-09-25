Myomo Inc’s (MYO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MYO stock has gone down by -7.03%, with a monthly gain of 88.53% and a quarterly surge of 137.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.17% for Myomo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.93% for MYO’s stock, with a 87.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Myomo Inc (MYO) by analysts is $3.31, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for MYO is 14.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of MYO was 547.48K shares.

MYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has jumped by 14.42 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Myomo (NYSEMKT: MYO ) stock is dropping on Monday after the wearable medical robotics company priced a public share offering. A press release from Myomo highlights details of its planned public offering.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MYO Trading at 44.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +58.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0226. In addition, Myomo Inc saw 132.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from Morris Milton Mayo, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 08. After this action, Morris Milton Mayo now owns 77,933 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $15,867 using the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo Inc, purchase 48,400 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 878,245 shares at $36,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -90.31, with -62.14 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.