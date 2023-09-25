MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Faces 1.04% Weekly Volatility

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has gone up by 0.20% for the week, with a 0.52% rise in the past month and a 5.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.87% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for MPLX’s stock, with a 2.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is above average at 8.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MPLX LP (MPLX) is $40.46, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 327.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPLX on September 25, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has surged by 0.32 when compared to previous closing price of 34.92, but the company has seen a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.88. In addition, MPLX LP saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 31.91, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MPLX LP (MPLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.