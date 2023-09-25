Make Informed Decisions with FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) Stock Updates

In the past week, FLJ stock has gone down by -34.12%, with a monthly gain of 18.52% and a quarterly plunge of -29.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.16% for FLJ Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for FLJ’s stock, with a -77.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) is above average at 0.05x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) is $374.13, which is $60.24 above the current market price. The public float for FLJ is 172.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLJ on September 25, 2023 was 810.13K shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has decreased by -28.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -34.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-21 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy after the stock market dropped today? Believe it or not there are plenty of cheap stocks to watch that are heading higher amid this big drop in major indexes.

FLJ Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.31%, as shares surge +18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -34.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2457. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -90.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.