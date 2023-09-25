Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 68.54. However, the company has seen a 1.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Magellan Midstream holders have approved the acquisition deal by ONEOK, despite concerns over tax consequences. The deal will create a more diversified company, with ONEOK bringing natural gas and natural gas liquids to the table. The combined company is expected to generate about $6.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, valuing it at roughly 10x 2024 EBITDA.

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MMP is 0.89.

The public float for MMP is 195.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMP on September 25, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP stock saw an increase of 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.21% and a quarterly increase of 16.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for MMP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.49% for the last 200 days.

MMP Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.31. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 37.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Equity return is now at value 59.18, with 13.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.