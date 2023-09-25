LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) by analysts is $8.75, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for LUXH is 9.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of LUXH was 88.85K shares.

LUXH) stock’s latest price update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: LUXH)’s stock price has soared by 10.56 in relation to previous closing price of 3.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-22 that MIAMI, FL, / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:LUXH), which utilizes an asset-light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in these properties in key major metropolitan cities, announced today that the Company is scheduled to present at the iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Microcap Conference -Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside. LuxUrban is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:30 am ET and is available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

LUXH’s Market Performance

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) has seen a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.10% gain in the past month and a 33.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for LUXH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.39% for LUXH’s stock, with a 41.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUXH Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUXH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUXH rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, LuxUrban Hotels Inc saw 121.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUXH starting from Ferdinand Brian, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.68 back on Sep 13. After this action, Ferdinand Brian now owns 200,825 shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc, valued at $36,847 using the latest closing price.

Ferdinand Brian, the Chairman & CEO of LuxUrban Hotels Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Ferdinand Brian is holding 190,825 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUXH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LuxUrban Hotels Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.64. Equity return is now at value -2055.70, with -29.44 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.