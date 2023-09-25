Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.35 in relation to its previous close of 4.43. However, the company has experienced a -6.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that The latest grocery partnership with The Save Mart Companies is expected to boost UBER’s competitive position in California and Nevada.

Is It Worth Investing in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liveperson Inc (LPSN) is $5.43, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for LPSN is 73.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% of that float. On September 25, 2023, LPSN’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LPSN stock saw an increase of -6.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.01% and a quarterly increase of -7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Liveperson Inc (LPSN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for LPSN stock, with a simple moving average of -41.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPSN Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Liveperson Inc saw -59.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Collins John DeNeen, who sale 21,275 shares at the price of $4.78 back on Jul 31. After this action, Collins John DeNeen now owns 172,488 shares of Liveperson Inc, valued at $101,694 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson Inc, sale 7,782 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 101,079 shares at $37,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.35 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liveperson Inc stands at -43.85. The total capital return value is set at -22.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.01. Equity return is now at value -86.84, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Based on Liveperson Inc (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,091.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.61. Total debt to assets is 68.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,084.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.