Livent Corp’s (LTHM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LTHM stock has gone down by -12.29%, with a monthly decline of -19.44% and a quarterly plunge of -31.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Livent Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.83% for LTHM’s stock, with a -24.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LTHM is at 1.86.

The public float for LTHM is 178.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.74% of that float. The average trading volume for LTHM on September 25, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has surged by 2.08 when compared to previous closing price of 17.34, but the company has seen a -12.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that This year has posed challenges for lithium stocks. After a strong rally, lithium has cooled off, and lithium stocks mirrored this trajectory.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at -22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.34. In addition, Livent Corp saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.91, with 18.24 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Livent Corp (LTHM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.