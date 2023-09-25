KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) is above average at 26.72x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) is $177.77, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for BEKE is 1.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEKE on September 25, 2023 was 8.63M shares.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has increased by 3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 15.80. However, the company has seen a 5.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BEKE crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

BEKE’s Market Performance

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has seen a 5.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.79% gain in the past month and a 10.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for BEKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for BEKE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEKE Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, KE Holdings Inc ADR saw 18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value 7.48, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.