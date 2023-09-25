ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Stock Experiences -8.78% Monthly Change

In the past week, ING stock has gone down by -6.28%, with a monthly decline of -8.78% and a quarterly surge of 2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.20% for ING Groep N.V. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for ING’s stock, with a -1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ING is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ING is $17.83, which is $4.72 above than the current price. The public float for ING is 3.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ING on September 25, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.88 in comparison to its previous close of 13.95, however, the company has experienced a -6.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Investors interested in Banks – Foreign stocks are likely familiar with ING Groep (ING) and Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

ING Trading at -8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 11.17, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.