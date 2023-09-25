ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.30relation to previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-15 that Penny stocks, typically defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer traders massive upside profit potential but also higher risk due to greater volatility. When penny stocks become heavily shorted, meaning a high percentage of the shares are held by investors betting the price will decline, it can set up a volatile “short squeeze.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is $5.00, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 184.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBRX on September 25, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX stock saw an increase of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.44% and a quarterly increase of -36.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.22% for ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for IBRX’s stock, with a -44.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at -14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6026. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -67.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,315.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.