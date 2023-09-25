Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is above average at 14.90x. The 36-month beta value for HESM is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HESM is $34.83, which is $4.68 above than the current price. The public float for HESM is 55.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume of HESM on September 25, 2023 was 632.27K shares.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 29.70. However, the company has experienced a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-20 that Energy Transfer expects to increase its 9%-yielding distribution by 3%-5% per year. Hess Midstream anticipates growing its nearly 8%-yielding payout by at least 5% annually through 2025.

HESM’s Market Performance

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has seen a -2.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.28% gain in the past month and a 1.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for HESM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for HESM’s stock, with a 0.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HESM Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.61. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Global Infrastructure Investor, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $28.59 back on Aug 22. After this action, Global Infrastructure Investor now owns 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $42,885,000 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Hess Midstream LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 0 shares at $285,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.05 for the present operating margin

+63.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at +6.58. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value 32.97, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,177.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.17. Total debt to assets is 80.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,176.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.