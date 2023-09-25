Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is above average at 9.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is $4.20, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for HMY is 617.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HMY on September 25, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.85 in comparison to its previous close of 4.29, however, the company has experienced a -4.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Harmony Gold Mining Company announced its FY23 results on August 23, 2023. The company’s solid balance sheet, low net debt, and potential for future growth make it an attractive long-term investment. I recommend buying HMY between $4.25 and $4.10 with possible lower support at $3.90.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY’s stock has fallen by -4.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.60% and a quarterly drop of -2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for HMY’s stock, with a 2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMY Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 16.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.08. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.