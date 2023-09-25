Halliburton Co.’s (HAL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Halliburton Co. (HAL) has gone down by -3.51% for the week, with a 4.93% rise in the past month and a 31.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for HAL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for HAL’s stock, with a 13.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) is 14.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAL is 2.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Halliburton Co. (HAL) is $47.92, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 895.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On September 25, 2023, HAL’s average trading volume was 7.79M shares.

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 40.76, however, the company has experienced a -3.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.68. In addition, Halliburton Co. saw 3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Jones Myrtle L, who sale 16,800 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Jones Myrtle L now owns 42,126 shares of Halliburton Co., valued at $722,400 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Jill D., the SVP Internal Assurance Svcs. of Halliburton Co., sale 13,103 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sharp Jill D. is holding 45,078 shares at $563,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Co. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 31.11, with 10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Co. (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Halliburton Co. (HAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.