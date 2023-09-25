Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has increased by 10.90 when compared to last closing price of 3.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTEC is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GTEC is $9.50, which is $5.94 above the current price. The public float for GTEC is 6.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTEC on September 25, 2023 was 213.11K shares.

GTEC’s Market Performance

GTEC stock saw an increase of -5.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 113.17% and a quarterly increase of 103.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.49% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for GTEC’s stock, with a 78.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTEC Trading at 54.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +110.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp saw 63.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Wang Raymond Z, who purchase 66,500 shares at the price of $1.50 back on May 22. After this action, Wang Raymond Z now owns 186,500 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp, valued at $99,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 58.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.