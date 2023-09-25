Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GEOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 12.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Rick Wheeler – President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Curda – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Michael Melby – Gate City Capital Scott Bundy – Moors & Cabot Operator Good day, and welcome to the Geospace Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Geospace is Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GEOS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GEOS is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GEOS is $17.25, which is $3.73 above than the current price. The public float for GEOS is 12.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume of GEOS on September 25, 2023 was 37.64K shares.

GEOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) has seen a 16.65% increase in the past week, with a 42.32% rise in the past month, and a 89.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for GEOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.30% for GEOS’s stock, with a 89.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEOS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for GEOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEOS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $17.25 based on the research report published on July 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GEOS Trading at 47.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +42.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEOS rose by +16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Geospace Technologies Corp saw 220.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEOS starting from OWENS GARY D, who purchase 27,177 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Feb 22. After this action, OWENS GARY D now owns 336,800 shares of Geospace Technologies Corp, valued at $149,474 using the latest closing price.

OWENS GARY D, the Director of Geospace Technologies Corp, purchase 12,823 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that OWENS GARY D is holding 309,623 shares at $70,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.70 for the present operating margin

+20.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geospace Technologies Corp stands at -25.61. The total capital return value is set at -17.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.19. Equity return is now at value -0.21, with -0.19 for asset returns.

Based on Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.