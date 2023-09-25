Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) is $9.00, which is $19.69 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 3.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On September 25, 2023, FRGT’s average trading volume was 772.88K shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) has decreased by -9.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-07 that Are you searching for some of the best penny stocks to buy now? I’m sure that if you’re reading this article, that’s something at the top of your mind.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT’s stock has fallen by -15.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.01% and a quarterly drop of -56.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Freight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.37% for FRGT’s stock, with a -82.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -44.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -24.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3856. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -86.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.