Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is above average at 43.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is $75.29, which is $17.24 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 651.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTNT on September 25, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

The stock of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 58.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that Macroeconomic uncertainty is causing some of Fortinet’s clients to pause or delay spending.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a -4.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.60% decline in the past month and a -18.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for FTNT’s stock, with a -7.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $74 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.26. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $59.10 back on Sep 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $445,045 using the latest closing price.

NEUKOM WILLIAM H., the Director of Fortinet Inc, purchase 552 shares at $63.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that NEUKOM WILLIAM H. is holding 291,551 shares at $34,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 16.58 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.