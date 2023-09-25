Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has gone down by -34.39% for the week, with a -41.84% drop in the past month and a -93.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.65% for DUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.39% for DUO’s stock, with a -92.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) is $2869.85, which is $1816.0 above the current market price. DUO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of DUO on September 25, 2023 was 228.43K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has dropped by -8.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-21 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

DUO Trading at -65.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares sank -41.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -34.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3470. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR saw -92.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.40 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR stands at -99.22. The total capital return value is set at -79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.85.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 6.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.