Examining the Volatility of Redfin Corp’s (RDFN) Stock

The stock of Redfin Corp (RDFN) has gone down by -15.89% for the week, with a -21.64% drop in the past month and a -36.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.85% for RDFN’s stock, with a -23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDFN is $9.13, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for RDFN is 108.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on September 25, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.71 in relation to previous closing price of 7.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that Redfin fell on Thursday after the National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced that U.S. home sales fell 0.7% sequentially and 15.3% year over year in August 2023. Inventories also continued to decline as home prices increased.

RDFN Trading at -37.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -22.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 62.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.42 back on Sep 15. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 425,094 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $84,244 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 23,237 shares at $9.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 15,477 shares at $209,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -177.54, with -13.84 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.