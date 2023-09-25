Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Plains All American Pipeline LP’s (PAA) Stock

The stock of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen a 4.22% increase in the past week, with a 2.87% gain in the past month, and a 18.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for PAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) is above average at 9.75x. The 36-month beta value for PAA is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAA is $16.88, which is $1.18 above than the current price. The public float for PAA is 445.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on September 25, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

The stock price of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has surged by 0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 15.67, but the company has seen a 4.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Both Enterprise Products Partners and Plains All American Pipeline offer investors high yields and investment grade credit ratings. EPD has a better long-term track record, but Plains has massively outperformed EPD over the past three years. We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15.50 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 34.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 13.33, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.