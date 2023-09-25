Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACRX) Stock

In the past week, ACRX stock has gone down by -27.10%, with a monthly decline of -40.12% and a quarterly plunge of -39.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.14% for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.79% for ACRX’s stock, with a -46.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is 0.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ACRX is 15.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRX on September 25, 2023 was 242.56K shares.

ACRX) stock’s latest price update

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a -27.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raffi Asadorian – Chief Financial Officer Vince Angotti – Chief Executive Officer Pam Palmer – Founder and Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright Laura Suriel – Alliance Global Operator Welcome to the AcelRx Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ACRX Trading at -30.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares sank -41.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -27.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8926. In addition, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -70.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Sep 11. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 91,805 shares of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,950 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Pamela P, the Chief Medical Officer of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,442 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Palmer Pamela P is holding 30,753 shares at $8,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -85.39, with -50.36 for asset returns.

Based on Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.