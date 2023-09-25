The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Trending   »  Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) Stock: A SWOT An...

Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 44.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETAO on September 25, 2023 was 331.97K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a 35.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO’s stock has risen by 35.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.69% and a quarterly drop of -52.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.60% for Etao International Co Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.63% for ETAO’s stock, with a -86.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO rose by +35.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3430. In addition, Etao International Co Ltd. saw -95.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1269.63 for the present operating margin
  • +32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etao International Co Ltd. stands at -1544.40. Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

