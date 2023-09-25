Dominion Energy Inc’s (D) Stock: A -0.35% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has gone down by -1.49% for the week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month and a -7.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for D. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for D’s stock, with a -13.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for D is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for D is $51.54, which is $8.42 above the current price. The public float for D is 835.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of D on September 25, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D)’s stock price has plunge by 0.76relation to previous closing price of 47.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Dominion’s (D) battery storage pilot project can significantly increase the working duration of batteries from the existing ones and provide other benefits for customers.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $52 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $49.16 back on Jun 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 100,115 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $307,251 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc, sale 6,250 shares at $60.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 98,158 shares at $377,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.