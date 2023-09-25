Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is $12.40, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for CWK is 189.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWK on September 25, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has increased by 2.30 when compared to last closing price of 7.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Megan McGrath – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Michelle MacKay – Chief Executive Officer Neil Johnston – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Alex Kramm – UBS Douglas Harter – Credit Suisse Michael Griffin – Citi Matt Filek – William Blair Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley Patrick O’Shaughnessy – Raymond James Operator Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cushman & Wakefield’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CWK’s Market Performance

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a -8.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.30% decline in the past month and a -2.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for CWK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.06% for CWK’s stock, with a -27.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWK Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd, who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Jun 08. After this action, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd now owns 22,717,475 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $25,875,000 using the latest closing price.

McLean Jodie W., the Director of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 15,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McLean Jodie W. is holding 33,176 shares at $117,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 222.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.