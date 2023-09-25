CSX Corp. (CSX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) is 15.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSX is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CSX Corp. (CSX) is $36.32, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On September 25, 2023, CSX’s average trading volume was 13.05M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 31.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that CSX Corporation shares have dropped 6.4% in the past three months, making them a less risky investment. Traffic figures for CSX Corporation remain low, down 5% from 2018 levels. Alongside this, financial performance has been soft. Although the shares are cheaper, investors are receiving significantly less income than they would in government bonds. Taking on more risk for less return makes no sense.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX Corp. (CSX) has experienced a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month, and a -4.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for CSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.59. In addition, CSX Corp. saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corp. stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 32.38, with 10.08 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corp. (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CSX Corp. (CSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.