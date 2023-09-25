CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP)’s stock price has increased by 10.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-17 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco”) (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution attributable to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $0.01 per outstanding common unit, or $0.04 per outstanding common unit on an annualized basis. This cash distribution will be paid on August 14, 2023 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCLP is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCLP is $1.75, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for CCLP is 73.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCLP on September 25, 2023 was 53.35K shares.

CCLP’s Market Performance

CCLP stock saw an increase of 4.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.56% and a quarterly increase of 8.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.45% for CCLP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

CCLP Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLP rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1735. In addition, CSI Compressco LP saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLP starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Sep 19. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 270,775 shares of CSI Compressco LP, valued at $13,073 using the latest closing price.

LARSON JAMES R, the Director of CSI Compressco LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that LARSON JAMES R is holding 259,775 shares at $11,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+21.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSI Compressco LP stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.