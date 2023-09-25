Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) has plunged by -1.21 when compared to previous closing price of 28.92, but the company has seen a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Passive income is arguably the best way to invest, both for retirees and younger investors who are looking to compound wealth for the long-term. Fortunately, there are a plethora of sustainable high yielding opportunities available right now. We share three that not only offer attractive current yields, but also have the potential to grow their payouts at a brisk pace for years to come.

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Right Now?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) by analysts is $28.25, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for CEQP is 80.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of CEQP was 485.24K shares.

CEQP’s Market Performance

CEQP stock saw an increase of 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.55% and a quarterly increase of 11.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for CEQP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEQP Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.69. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at +0.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.74. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 178.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.12. Total debt to assets is 51.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 262.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.