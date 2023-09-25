Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has decreased by -3.26 when compared to last closing price of 12.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Per sources, COTY is moving ahead with its plans to be listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. A day earlier, the company raised its guidance for the first half and fiscal 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COTY is $13.42, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 355.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume for COTY on September 25, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY’s stock has seen a -0.34% decrease for the week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month and a -2.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Coty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.42% for COTY stock, with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Coty Inc saw 38.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. Equity return is now at value 14.59, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.