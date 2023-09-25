Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 73.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Colgate (CL) suffers from rising raw material costs and inflation, as well as the impacts of pricing actions. Its innovation and expansion efforts place it well for growth in the long term.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) is $85.16, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 825.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on September 25, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stock saw a decrease of -0.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for CL’s stock, with a -4.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $84 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.29. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co. saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Wallace Noel R., who sale 48,627 shares at the price of $73.37 back on Sep 11. After this action, Wallace Noel R. now owns 246,969 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co., valued at $3,567,982 using the latest closing price.

Daniels Jennifer, the CLO and Secretary of Colgate-Palmolive Co., sale 24,704 shares at $73.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Daniels Jennifer is holding 52,813 shares at $1,811,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 2878.85, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.