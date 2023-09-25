CLPS Inc (CLPS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLPS is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLPS is 9.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLPS on September 25, 2023 was 33.17K shares.

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS)’s stock price has soared by 8.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-10-20 that CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS ) Second Half and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2022 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Rhon Galicha – Head-Investor Relations Henry Li – Chief Operating Officer Rita Yang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Fernandez – Private Investor Operator Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Second Half and Full Year of Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS’s Market Performance

CLPS Inc (CLPS) has experienced a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month, and a -23.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for CLPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for CLPS’s stock, with a -14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLPS Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPS fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0215. In addition, CLPS Inc saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CLPS Inc stands at +2.93. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.23. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on CLPS Inc (CLPS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CLPS Inc (CLPS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.