Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CJET is -0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on September 25, 2023 was 388.04K shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

Chijet Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: CJET)’s stock price has dropped by -16.31 in relation to previous closing price of 2.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

CJET’s Market Performance

Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has experienced a 12.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.01% drop in the past month, and a -40.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.87% for CJET’s stock, with a -71.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET rose by +12.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7020. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.71, with 0.67 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chijet Motor Company Inc (CJET) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.