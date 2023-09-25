Cheche Group Inc (CCG) Stock Experiences 80.07% Monthly Change

The stock of Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has gone up by 77.45% for the week, with a 80.07% rise in the past month and a 85.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 410.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 103.87% for CCG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.96% for CCG’s stock, with a 78.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCG is -0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CCG is 4.62M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCG on September 25, 2023 was 107.11K shares.

CCG) stock’s latest price update

Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG)’s stock price has increased by 31.45 compared to its previous closing price of 14.85. However, the company has seen a 77.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

CCG Trading at 52.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 103.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 410.40%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCG fell by -73.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cheche Group Inc saw 90.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCG

The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.44 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.