ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.38relation to previous closing price of 5.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that One of the only ways to beat rising oil prices is to switch to an electric vehicle. While they don’t come cheap, they do benefit your pocket and the world in the long term.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CHPT is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CHPT is $10.83, which is $10.26 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 270.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CHPT on September 25, 2023 was 10.25M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has seen a -10.68% decrease in the past week, with a -29.00% drop in the past month, and a -31.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.28% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -45.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $9 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -31.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -47.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part, who purchase 1,850,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Sep 20. After this action, Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part now owns 26,607,128 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $9,990,000 using the latest closing price.

Singh-Bushell Ekta, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sale 4,622 shares at $5.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Singh-Bushell Ekta is holding 41,215 shares at $25,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -34.73 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.