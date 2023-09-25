Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 19.69. However, the company has seen a -4.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Fusion energy stocks will only gain more attention between now and 2030. The first fusion power plants will likely be operational by that date.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by analysts is $23.13, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.34B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of CVE was 6.69M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen a -4.59% decrease in the past week, with a 4.61% rise in the past month, and a 23.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for CVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for CVE’s stock, with a 9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVE Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.