Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 52.56. However, the company has experienced a -2.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics – Miscellaneous Products sector have probably already heard of Carrier Global (CARR) and KLA (KLAC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 20.98x. The 36-month beta value for CARR is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CARR is $59.84, which is $6.58 above than the current price. The public float for CARR is 835.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on September 25, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stock saw a decrease of -2.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Carrier Global Corp (CARR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.35% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $61 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.81. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw 28.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 164,450 shares at the price of $59.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $9,743,763 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corp, sale 33,000 shares at $59.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 6,747 shares at $1,953,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corp stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 29.38, with 8.63 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corp (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.