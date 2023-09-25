Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) is $18.78, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUK on September 25, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.97 in relation to its previous close of 12.69. However, the company has experienced a -8.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK’s stock has fallen by -8.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.64% and a quarterly drop of -4.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Carnival plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.75% for CUK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at -16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 73.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.