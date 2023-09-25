Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.12 in comparison to its previous close of 38.77, however, the company has experienced a -0.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Uranium prices have appreciated over 40% in the last year, making nuclear energy an attractive investment opportunity. Cameco Corporation has seen a 38% increase in stock price and has a strong balance sheet and backlog. The demand for uranium is expected to surge, and Cameco is a good long-term play for investors looking to profit from the nuclear energy sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) is 246.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is $41.64, which is -$5.78 below the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On September 25, 2023, CCJ’s average trading volume was 4.06M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stock saw an increase of -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.18% and a quarterly increase of 33.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Cameco Corp. (CCJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.60% for CCJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.17% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.07. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 76.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.72, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.