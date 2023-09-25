Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 59.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Shanghai Everest Medicines acquired China/Asian rights to a novel therapy for autoimmune diseases from Kezar Life Sciences of South San Francisco in a deal worth $132.5 million. Once again, a big pharma has returned partnership rights for BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 candidate to the China company. Shanghai AffaMed Therapeutics has treated the first patient in a China Phase III registrational study that will test the efficacy and safety of Dextenza as a therapy for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is above average at 15.68x. The 36-month beta value for BMY is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BMY is $72.90, which is $14.23 above than the current price. The public float for BMY is 2.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of BMY on September 25, 2023 was 10.58M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

BMY stock saw a decrease of -0.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for BMY’s stock, with a -12.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $56 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.35. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. saw -18.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Powell Ann, who sale 17,986 shares at the price of $61.25 back on Aug 24. After this action, Powell Ann now owns 27,868 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., valued at $1,101,642 using the latest closing price.

Plenge Robert M, the EVP, Chief Research Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., sale 732 shares at $61.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Plenge Robert M is holding 6,584 shares at $44,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 24.66, with 8.22 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.