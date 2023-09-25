Blackstone Inc (BX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is 66.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BX is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blackstone Inc (BX) is $111.89, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 703.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On September 25, 2023, BX’s average trading volume was 6.18M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.04 in relation to its previous close of 111.13. However, the company has experienced a -2.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that We just sold 11%-yielding BXSL for a hefty profit. We share our original investment thesis and review its recent performance. We also discuss three reasons why we sold our shares.

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc (BX) has experienced a -2.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.51% rise in the past month, and a 27.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for BX’s stock, with a 22.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $111 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.50. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw 50.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Brown Reginald J, who purchase 1,842 shares at the price of $111.24 back on Sep 21. After this action, Brown Reginald J now owns 14,549 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $204,904 using the latest closing price.

Parrett William G, the Director of Blackstone Inc, sale 3,874 shares at $112.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Parrett William G is holding 30,941 shares at $435,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Inc (BX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.