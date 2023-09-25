BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 5.12, however, the company has experienced a -4.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Right now, when the business-news media discusses auto stocks, it focuses on the strike by the United Auto Workers Union. Hopefully that issue will be resolved relatively soon.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackBerry Ltd (BB) is $6.39, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 572.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on September 25, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

The stock of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has seen a -4.27% decrease in the past week, with a 12.17% rise in the past month, and a 7.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for BB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for BB’s stock, with a 14.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw 58.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sale 11,126 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 28. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 64,721 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $61,861 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Ltd, sale 28,237 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 35,372 shares at $130,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -50.27, with -27.29 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.