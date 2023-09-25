Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAN is $5.24, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SAN on September 25, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has decreased by -1.50 when compared to last closing price of 3.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Banco Santander-Chile is the largest bank in Chile. The bank is leading the digital transformation in Chile’s banking industry, with a 90% growth in digital clients since 2019. The bank’s balance sheet is well-structured to weather any liquidity storm. Basel III metrics are excellent, too. However, last quarter’s performance was disappointing: rising NPL and declining NIM. In other words, it is dropping profitability and soaring credit risk.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN’s stock has fallen by -0.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.63% and a quarterly rise of 8.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Banco Santander S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for SAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.12% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.76, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.