Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.69 in relation to its previous close of 2.89. However, the company has experienced a -6.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) is 9.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBD is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) is $4.27, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On September 25, 2023, BBD’s average trading volume was 20.47M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stock saw a decrease of -6.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.47% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.