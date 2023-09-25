B2gold Corp (BTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that B2Gold (BTG) provides updates on its Goose Project in Nunavut, which is on track to pour its first gold in early 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BTG is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BTG is $5.50, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.28B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume for BTG on September 25, 2023 was 7.13M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG stock saw a decrease of -4.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for B2gold Corp (BTG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for BTG’s stock, with a -14.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4.25 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTG Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, B2gold Corp saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2gold Corp stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43. Equity return is now at value 8.67, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on B2gold Corp (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B2gold Corp (BTG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.