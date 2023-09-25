Avinger Inc (AVGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) has decreased by -13.15 when compared to last closing price of 11.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 134.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-18 that Shares of Avinger Inc. skyrocketed 63.5% on heavy volume in morning trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers trading on major U.S. exchanges, after the medical device company announced the commercial launch of its Tigereye ST, an image-guided catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease. Trading volume soared to 26.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 9,300 shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVGR is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVGR is $24.00, which is $14.29 above the current price. The public float for AVGR is 0.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVGR on September 25, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

AVGR’s Market Performance

AVGR stock saw an increase of 134.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.35% and a quarterly increase of -6.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.21% for Avinger Inc (AVGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.06% for AVGR’s stock, with a -22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVGR Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.43%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR rose by +134.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Avinger Inc saw -40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from Subainati Nabeel Paul, who sale 223 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Subainati Nabeel Paul now owns 85,672 shares of Avinger Inc, valued at $181 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.88 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger Inc stands at -213.02. The total capital return value is set at -69.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.67. Equity return is now at value -392.01, with -77.48 for asset returns.

Based on Avinger Inc (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 394.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.78. Total debt to assets is 67.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avinger Inc (AVGR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.